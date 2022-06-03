Murder investigation after man stabbed in east London
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Redbridge, east London.
Police and paramedics responded to reports of a fight at a venue on Chigwell Road in Woodford Green just after midnight.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are trying to trace his next of kin. No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said the victim was attacked at a party while surrounded by a "large number" of people.
"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw," he said.
"It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people's phones.
"Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk