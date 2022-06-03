David Haye: Retired boxer in court charged with assault
Former world champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court charged with assault.
The 41-year-old is accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London in October.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, confirming his name and date of birth and entering a not guilty plea.
The Londoner, who retired from boxing in 2018, at one point held three of the four world cruiserweight titles. A trial date of 9 September has been set.
District judge Annabel Pilling granted the 41-year-old bail.
