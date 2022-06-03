Pedestrian who died after Hammersmith collision named
A pedestrian who died after a collision with a car in west London has been named.
The family of Benjamin Dewhurst, 22, has been contacted by police about his death.
Emergency services were called to the Hammersmith Flyover at 00:20 BST on Sunday. Mr Dewhurst was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Tuesday.
The car stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.
