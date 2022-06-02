Platinum Jubilee: Met shares memorabilia from Queen's coronation
The Metropolitan Police has shared memorabilia from the Queen's 1953 coronation to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Items including confidential police guidelines and a commemorative pamphlet are on display in the force's museum.
The Met archives stretch back further, covering nearly 200 years of policing royal events.
Artefacts from 1838 also show the behind-the-scenes organisation for Queen Victoria's coronation.
About 20 Metropolitan Police officers were photographed during the 2 June coronation escorting the Queen to Westminster Abbey.
A contemporaneous recollection has been captured from the head of the Met's women police branch.
Elizabeth Bather, the first woman in the UK to be promoted to the rank of chief superintendent, was in charge of 450 policewomen on the day.
She arrived at Scotland Yard at 4am to ensure everything was in order before a breakfast of bacon and eggs at the station.
Her notes show some of her officers worked an 18-hour shift alongside staff from forces around the world, including an inspector from Kenya. All of them ended up soaked due to the "diabolical weather" on the day.
Other memorabilia includes a black-and-white photograph showing officers standing outside a police station decked out in bunting. The photo is believed to have been taken on the day of the 1911 coronation of George V.
The most recent find is a decorative shield and medal struck in 1936, anticipating the coronation of Edward VIII. It was found a few weeks ago at King's Cross police station and added to the Met's collection.
An 85-year-old bar of Bournville chocolate in a commemorative case, given to each frontline officer at George VI's coronation in 1937, was donated in 1971 by a PC JR Carter, from Welling in Kent.
