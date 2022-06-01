Household cavalry soldier hurt in horse fall during Jubilee practice
A mounted soldier has been injured after he was thrown from his horse outside Buckingham Palace during preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
It is believed the soldier, from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, fell while riding back to Hyde Park Barracks after a parade.
It is believed the riders were crossing cable covers on the road at the time.
Medics treated the soldier at the scene but he was later taken to hospital.
The horse was caught and is not believed to be hurt.
An Army spokesperson said: "Unfortunately a soldier from The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, whilst riding back to Hyde Park Barracks after a parade this morning, has fallen off their horse and sustained injuries.
"No further information is available at this time."
