Sarah Everard vigil: Met Police charges four attendees

Further charge details say they allegedly gathered on "Saturday 13 March, 2021 at Clapham Common bandstand without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations," and that they allegedly "participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of London, taking place in a public outdoor space as defined in paragraph 4(4) of Schedule 3A to the regulations, namely Clapham Common bandstand and consisting of more than two people".