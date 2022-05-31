Victorian London cabmen's shelters given protected status
- Published
Two green cabmen's shelters in London have been given Grade II listed status by Historic England.
It limits changes that can be made to the Victorian structures at Pont Street and Chelsea Embankment, which join 10 others previously listed.
The cabins, dating from 1875, were stops where licensed horse-drawn cab drivers could get a meal or hot drink.
"They are London icons as much as red buses or black cabs," a Historic England spokesperson said.
"They are reminder of how our transport systems have changed over time.
"It's wonderful to see these historic structures still in use today or finding a new lease of life - long may it continue."
Dr James Thompson, Chairman of the Chelsea Society, which applied for the protection, said the listing was "marvellous".
The shelters were founded by Captain George C Armstrong, editor of The Globe newspaper. Unable to find a cab in a storm, with drivers sheltering in nearby pubs, he set up a fund to build and maintain the shelters.
They are all the same size and shape because Metropolitan Police rules meant they could be no bigger than a horse and cart, as they were situated on public highways.
The vent at the top was for the wood-burning stove inside, while the green colour is also strictly enforced and is Dulux Buckingham Paradise 1 Green.
All Cabmen's Shelters in London:
- Chelsea Embankment
- Embankment Place
- Grosvenor Gardens
- Hanover Square
- Kensington Park Road
- Kensington Road
- Pont Street
- Russell Square
- St George's Square, Pimlico
- Temple Place
- Thurloe Place, Kensington
- Warwick Avenue, London
- Wellington Place (Not listed)
The shelter at Pont Street was built by the Cabmen's Shelter Fund in 1892, replacing one from 1875, which was one of the earliest cabmen's shelters constructed in London.
According to the Pall Mall Gazette the shelter was well used, with "average attendance of cabbies daily varying from 12 to 180, but often much higher numbers on the busiest days".
The shelter at Chelsea Embankment, sometimes referred to as The Pier due to its proximity to Cadogan Pier, was built by the Cabmen's Shelter Fund in 1912.
The shelter became redundant and fell into a poor state of repair following the introduction of the red route along Chelsea Embankment in 1999, which prevented cab drivers from stopping. There have been various repairs to the shelter over the years - most recently funded by the Heritage of London Trust.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk