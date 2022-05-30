Battersea Park funfair disaster: First memorial unveiled
- Published
The first memorial to remember the victims of the Battersea Park funfair disaster has been unveiled.
Five children were killed and 13 others injured when the fair's rollercoaster came off its tracks on 30 May 1972.
A tree was planted on Monday to commemorate the disaster's 50th anniversary, while plans are also being put in place for a permanent memorial.
Liz Haigh-Reeve, who survived the crash, said it was "wonderful that there's going to be something here".
"I'm delighted that this is happening and I'm really glad there's going to be a permanent memorial here as well," she added.
"I've suffered anxiety throughout my life and there have been times that it's been difficult. But since I've met some of the other children I've realised I've been one of the lucky ones.
"Many of them couldn't talk about it at all and they've suffered all their lives."
The accident happened on 30 May 1972 when the Big Dipper rollercoaster's cars broke free from the rope which was pulling them, causing them to roll backwards at speed and crash through a wooden barrier.
The ride was subsequently dismantled and the funfair closed two years after the tragedy.
No memorial has ever been installed and the site where it was based is no longer accessible to the public.
Hilary Wynter, who survived the accident, recently told BBC London that survivors and bereaved families were "upset" about the lack of memorial.
Wandsworth Council leader Simon Hogg confirmed that the council was working on plans to remember the disaster.
"The tragic events of 50 years ago should not be overlooked or forgotten," he said.
"I am pleased that plans are being drawn up to ensure it is remembered in Battersea Park... so that the families of those involved will have the memorial they have campaigned for."