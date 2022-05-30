Croydon hit-and-run: Cyclist dies in crash
- Published
A cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with a bike outside the BP petrol station on Mitcham Road, Croydon, at 03:10 BST.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the cyclist died a short time later. Police are in the process of tracing the man's next of kin.
The Met Police said it was making "urgent inquiries" to try and identify the car involved and its driver.
Officers have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the collision or captured it on a dash cam to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.