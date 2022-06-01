Burgess Park: Heavy police presence amid bank holiday violence threat

There will be a visible police presence in Burgess Park, the Met says

The threat of violence will mean an increased police presence in a south London park, the Met Police has said.

Ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, the force said social media posts suggest Burgess Park in Southwark could be targeted on Thursday.

"Our priority is to ensure our communities can celebrate the Jubilee weekend in a safe and secure environment," Southwark Police said.

"Anyone intent on committing criminal activity... will be dealt with."

