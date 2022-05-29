Police officer who kept list of attractive workers sacked
A police officer has been sacked for misconduct offences including keeping a list of female colleagues he found attractive.
Ch Insp Paul Crouch, from British Transport Police (BTP), also remarked he was aroused while reading about the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, a tribunal heard.
It was told the London-based officer had been sexist over a 10-year period.
He was dismissed without notice on Friday following the hearing in Camden.
The panel found that Ch Insp Crouch made sexist and discriminatory comments about a female colleague, claiming she was promoted due to her gender and sexuality.
On two separate occasions, he also made sexual and offensive comments about a senior female colleague, the tribunal heard.
Ch Insp Crouch also sexually harassed a female colleague over the same 10-year period.
'Sexualised working environment'
This included "smelling her hair and rubbing his thighs in her presence" and he also made remarks to another female colleague about her "appearance, weight and attractiveness".
The panel also heard Ch Insp Crouch "created a sexualised working environment by displaying pictures on his wall of famous women he found attractive".
Following the outcome of the misconduct hearing, Det Supt Paul Fulton said tackling inappropriate and sexual behaviour within BTP was the force's number one priority.
"Officers like Paul Crouch completely undermine our efforts and we are determined to root people like him out, because there's absolutely no place for sexualised or discriminatory behaviour within British Transport Police," he said.
Det Supt Fulton praised colleagues who came forward and provided "compelling evidence", which he said was crucial in holding Ch Insp Crouch to account.
Initially it was ruled his name should be kept anonymous on the basis that he watches football at the weekend and may be "subject to hostility from other fans if they found out he was a police officer".
"It is absolutely vital that we are open, transparent, and accountable if we are to restore public confidence in policing," Det Supt Fulton added.
