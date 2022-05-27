Belly Mujinga death: Rail worker's Covid inquest will not look into spit incident
The inquest into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga will not look at whether she was infected by a passenger who allegedly spat at her.
Mrs Mujinga, 47, died in 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at by a 57-year-old man, known as AB.
A pre-inquest hearing on Friday heard it was "no longer necessary for AB to form part of the inquest".
The inquest will focus on whether she should have been shielding at the time.
Ms Mujinga, a married mother of one, had underlying health issues which her family said placed her in the "vulnerable" category.
Elaine Banton, for Ms Mujinga's family, said: "Belly Mujinga was a disabled employee - there may have been missed opportunities to protect her."
Barnet Coroner's Court previously heard the inquest would be unlikely to find out how the infection occurred but it may cover where Ms Mujinga was infected.
British Transport Police interviewed AB over the incident but it concluded there was not enough evidence to prove a crime had been committed.
He allegedly told Ms Mujinga he was infected at the time of the confrontation but subsequently returned a negative Covid test.
On Friday, senior coroner Andrew Walker dismissed an application from the family to delay the inquest until the conclusion of the Covid-19 public inquiry.
He claimed it was unlikely the inquiry would offer any information useful to determine the circumstances of Ms Mujinga's death.
The next administrative hearing will take place on 21 June. The full inquest is scheduled to begin on 27 June.
