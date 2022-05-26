Boris Johnson should resign for lying to Parliament, Sadiq Khan says
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister because he has been shown to have lied in Parliament, the mayor of London has said.
Sadiq Khan told BBC Radio London the revelations from Sue Gray's report, including excessive drinking and mistreatment of cleaners, meant he was no longer fit to lead the country.
"This guy lied at the dispatch box. He's a liar. I don't want a prime minister who is a liar," he said.
The PM ruled out quitting on Wednesday.
Addressing the Commons, Mr Johnson said he took "full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch", had been "humbled" and learned lessons.
Taking questions from BBC Radio London listeners, Mr Khan branded Mr Johnson "a liar" and said the revelations meant he was "embarrassed to be a politician".
He added: "Young people listening to this will think 'they can get away with it. Why should I have confidence in a democracy?'
"It's really sad and I really worry.
"We are not all the same... it's a plague on all our houses and it affects the fabric of living in a democracy."
The mayor was also asked about women's safety, knife crime and air pollution.
He also said he would speak to the leader of Wandsworth council about a memorial to the victims of those killed in the 1972 Battersea rollercoaster disaster.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk