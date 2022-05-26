Met PC denies causing GBH after man hit by Taser paralysed
- Published
A Met police officer is set to go on trial next year accused of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a man who was left paralysed following a pursuit in north London.
Jordan Walker-Brown, 25, fell from a wall after being hit with a Taser device in Haringey on 4 May, 2020.
He was left paralysed from the chest down and has been told by doctors he will never walk again.
PC Imran Mahmood appeared at Southwark Crown Court and denied causing GBH.
Mr Walker-Brown, who now uses a wheelchair, was present in court.
The 35-year-old defendant, from Plaistow, wore a dark suit, white shirt and a grey tie and spoke only to confirm his name and to enter a not guilty plea.
PC Mahmood, a member of the Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group, can be named after a previous application to keep his identity out of the public domain was turned down by the court.
He was released on bail until the trial, set to begin on 20 February, 2023, and which is expected to last up to a week.