Sasha Johnson: £20,000 reward offered over black rights campaigner shooting
- Published
A £20,000 reward has been offered by police investigating the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson in south London.
Ms Johnson, 29, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house in Peckham on 23 May, 2021.
Detectives say the mother-of-two remains in hospital struggling to say more than a few words and requires constant medical attention.
A case against four men charged over the shooting was dropped in February.
Earlier this year the Met Police said detectives have been met with a "wall of silence" in their appeal for witnesses and has led them to this £20,000 Crimestoppers' appeal.
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said: "Despite the most extensive police investigation, those who inflicted these grievous injuries remain free and unpunished and that is just not right.
"I am asking people to end this injustice and tell Crimestoppers what you know. The charity will keep you totally anonymous and pass on it on to us.
"Many people were at that party, including many friends of Sasha, but nearly everyone has been reluctant to come forward.
"I understand people may be scared, but people should search their conscience and do what is right for Sasha, her family and her sons."
Before the case against the four men was dropped, the Old Bailey heard a group of males in balaclavas shot at guests in the back garden of the house in Consort Road.
One round struck Ms Johnson in the head at "very close range", the court heard.
Ms Johnson is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party.
She was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
Although not a member of Black Lives Matter UK, the organisation has described her as a "fearless" and "dedicated" campaigner.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk