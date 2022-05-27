North Finchley killing: Man dies in street fight
A man has died after a fight in a north London street, police have said.
Officers and paramedics were called to Ballards Lane in North Finchley, shortly after 04:00 BST on Friday to reports of a disturbance.
The victim was found with a neck injury and he died at the scene. No arrests have been made and his death is being treated as suspicious.
A crime scene remains in place and police are now in the process of identifying the man.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.
