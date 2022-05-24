Wayne Couzens denies four counts of indecent exposure
- Published
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has denied exposing himself four times while he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
The 49-year-old is accused of four counts of indecent exposure in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021.
The alleged offences could be tried at a magistrates' court but Couzens requested a jury trial last month.
He entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.