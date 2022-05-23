Chelsea Flower Show to highlight urban flooding
- Published
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) exhibit highlighting the issue of urban flooding is set to be unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday.
The "Act on Flooding" stand will feature a car submerged in a tank filled with water to show the incidents firefighters could be faced with.
Flooding incidents increased by 12% in London last year compared to 2020, says the LFB.
It will be the service's first exhibition at the gardening event.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) expects up to 140,000 visitors to attend the five-day show.
This year's show places a focus on sustainability and the LFB stand will show how permeable paving and extra planting can prevent homes from flooding.
Staff, including frontline firefighters, will be on hand to explain how firefighters deal with floods.
The LFB will also showcase one of the RHS Plant of the Year entries for 2022, titled Electric Dreams.
'Devastating impact'
The LFB said it received more than 12,000 flooding-related calls in 2021, a 12% increase on the year before.
Control officers also received more than 1,000 calls on two occasions, added the LFB.
Dr Fiona Twycross, deputy mayor for fire and resilience, said: "Last year, we saw the devastating impact of flash-flooding in our capital, and this upcoming exhibit is a great opportunity to highlight and raise awareness of what we can all do to protect the environment, our homes and communities from extreme weather and flash-flooding."
The brigade believes that firefighters play a key role in tackling the impact of climate change.
The deputy assistant commissioner for operational policy, David O'Neill, said: "Fire services are at the forefront of the impacts of climate change - from an increase in flooding incidents to tackling grass fires in prolonged periods of hot weather, as well as dealing with other weather-related calls."