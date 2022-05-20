Dean Edwards: Man cleared of murder in south-east London park
A man has been found not guilty of killing a man who was shot in the back of the head in a south-east London park.
Dean Edwards, 43, had met friends for a drink and was on his way home when he was killed in Betts Park, Penge, on 12 July, 2020.
Following a trial at the Old Bailey Taylor Purdy, 26, of Southwark, was acquitted of murdering Mr Edwards.
He had been charged in August 2020 following a Met Police investigation.
