London Underground: Machete attacker guilty of attempted murder
- Published
A man who used a machete to stab a stranger in front of panicked passengers on the London Underground has been convicted of attempted murder.
Ricky Morgan, of no fixed address, launched the unprovoked attack on James Porritt on a train near Green Park on 9 July last year.
An Old Bailey jury heard Mr Porritt describe what happened as like being in a "horror movie".
Morgan, 34, will be sentenced on 22 July at the same court.
Bone-deep cuts
During the trial, jurors heard how Morgan told frightened onlookers, "This is not a terror attack, I only want him" as he attacked Mr Porritt on the busy train.
In a video played in court, Mr Porritt is shown minding his own business as he sat in the carriage of the Jubilee line train in central London when Morgan launched his assault.
Mr Porritt suffered a severe injury to his right hand as he tried to protect himself, as well as bone-deep cuts to his head and shin.
The jury heard him describe it as like the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film Terminator. "I genuinely thought he was going to kill me," he said.
"He just would not stop.
"He was relentless. He said he did not want anybody else, he just wanted me. He was fixated with me."
Mr Porritt managed to get away and through a carriage door, while holding the severed parts of his hand together.
He added: I don't know how I escaped. I was scared I was going to lose my little finger and I held it together.
"I just knew, fight or flight. I just ran for my life. It was like a stampede, people were terrified."
British Transport Police's firearms officers were soon at the scene and Morgan was taken into custody.
He told the arresting officers it was "a road issue" not a "terrorist attack", adding: "If I had known it would cause this much drama, I would not have done it."
Morgan was to tell a psychiatrist he had been carrying the machete and a lock-knife around for some time in his rucksack.
The 34-year-old, who denied attempted murder on grounds of insanity, was also found guilty of two counts of possessing bladed articles.
He declined to give evidence during the trial.