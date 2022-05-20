London Underground: Machete attacker guilty of attempted murder
- Published
A man who used a machete to stab a stranger in front of panicked passengers on the London Underground has been convicted of attempted murder.
Ricky Morgan, of no fixed address, launched the unprovoked attack on James Porritt on a train near Green Park on 9 July.
An Old Bailey jury heard Mr Porritt describe what happened as like being in a "horror movie".
Morgan, 34, will be sentenced on 22 July at the same court.
Bone-deep cuts
During the trial, jurors heard how Morgan told panicked onlookers, "This is not a terror attack, I only want him" as he attacked Mr Porritt on the busy Tube train.
In a video played in court, Mr Porritt said he had been minding his own business and was in a "bubble" as he sat in the carriage of the Jubilee Line train in central London.
Mr Porritt suffered a severe injury to his right hand, as well as bone-deep cuts to his head and shin.
Prosecutor Grace Ong said the men did not know one another.
Morgan, who had denied attempted murder on grounds of insanity, was also found guilty of two counts of possessing bladed articles.