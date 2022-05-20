Canning Town stabbing: Man in court charged with murder
- Published
Related Topics
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died at the scene of a stabbing in east London.
The 34-year-old victim, who police believe knew her attacker, was found with stab wounds at a house in Burrard Road in Canning Town, on Tuesday morning.
Asim Hasan, 32, of Burrard Road, was was arrested on Tuesday and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.