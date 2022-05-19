Chelsea Flower Show: Preparations in full swing for gardening event
- Published
Preparations are well under way for the 2022 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show.
For the past few weeks gardeners have been preparing their designs for this year's exhibition.
Forty-four designers are creating 39 gardens for those visiting the Royal Hospital Chelsea to explore.
The show begins on 24 May and will run for five days, returning to its regular spring slot after being held in autumn last year.
The RHS expects up to 140,000 visitors will be in attendance across the week.
Highlights from this year's event include the Hands Off Mangrove by London-based group Grow2Know, which draws inspiration from the Mangrove Nine racial activist group.
Four installations will also commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The BBC's coverage of the event will begin on Sunday 22 May.