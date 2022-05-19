Second woman fatally stabbed in London this week
A second woman in her 20s has been fatally stabbed in London this week.
The 24-year-old was found with stab wounds at a home in Burrard Road, in Canning Town, east London.
Police and paramedics were called to the address just before 06:30 BST but she died at the scene.
A man, believed to be known to the victim, has been held on suspicion of murder. Police are working to identify the woman and inform her next of kin.
In a separate case, a man has been charged with murdering 21-year-old Ania Jedrkowiak after she was found with fatal stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, west London, on Tuesday.
Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street in Newport, was charged with murder on Wednesday.
