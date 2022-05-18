Romford passengers injured as bus hits wall
Fifteen people were injured when a bus hit a wall in east London, with six of them needing hospital treatment.
The vehicle came off Main Road in Romford just before 14:00 BST.
A Met Police spokesman said the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, adding "we await further updates".
Roads have been closed around the site and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
