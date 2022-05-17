PC fired for not investigating woman's murderer
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer who failed to investigate domestic abuse allegations made before a woman's murder has been fired.
Denise Keane-Barnett first notified police of domestic abuse by her estranged husband, Damien Simmons, on 26 January 2020.
Simmons poured petrol over her and set her on fire at her home in Harlesden, north London, on 16 April 2020.
PC Sandeep Khunkhun has been fired for "shocking dereliction of her duties".
The disciplinary panel made the decision following an investigation into the officer's handling of the case by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The watchdog said Ms Keane-Barnett notified police of abuse and, a few days later, officers removed Simmons from her property after he locked her in her room.
Police returned later that day after she found a camera installed into a lightbulb in her bedroom.
Ms Khunkhun was assigned the case and handed an action plan by a superior, which included contacting Ms Keane-Barnett to see if she was willing to support a prosecution.
Three days later she gave a statement saying she fully supported police action and wanted her husband arrested.
'Campaign of torment'
On 13 February, Ms Keane-Barnett told police Simmons was harassing her by email and posting false information about her on social media, the IOPC said.
She again told officers she wanted Simmons to be arrested and would be willing to attend court.
The IOPC said Ms Khunkhun failed to complete the action plan or put in place adequate safeguarding procedures.
She also cancelled three interviews with Simmons, and did not arrest him before sending the case to be closed on April 6, the agency added.
The IOPC also said the disciplinary panel rejected a record made by Ms Khunkhun on 30 March, which said Ms Keane-Barnett had told her she did "not wish to substantiate the allegations".
The watchdog's regional director for London Sal Naseem said: "PC Khunkhun failed to follow reasonable lines of enquiry, which had been set by a supervisor and to ensure appropriate safeguarding was put in place.
"PC Khunkhun failed Ms Keane-Barnett in a shocking dereliction of her duties as a police officer."
Simmons, 45, was found to have murdered 36-year-old Ms Keane-Barnett, who suffered horrific burns and later died in hospital, in a trial at the Old Bailey.
He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years in October.
During the trial, prosecutor Olcay Sapanoglu said Simmons "carried out a jealous campaign of torment and abuse against his wife which culminated in him murdering her in the most horrific of ways - simply because he could not accept that their relationship was over".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk