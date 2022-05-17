Met officer filmed hitting a man was under attack, force says
- Published
A Met Police officer who was filmed hitting a man in east London while making an arrest was himself allegedly under attack along with other officers.
Police were in Dalston on Saturday "targeting e-scooters and moped-enabled crime" when they stopped a man over alleged immigration offences.
As they arrested him a crowd gathered in an attempt to stop them and a number of officers were allegedly assaulted.
Eight people were charged with offences including assaulting a police officer.
Videos posted on social media show several officers standing beside a police van outside Kingsland Shopping Centre with one officer appearing to repeatedly hit a man on the head while he was on the ground.
The force said all of the officers in the footage had been under attack.
After viewing the footage, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett said: "These charges follow a routine, planned operation to protect the public, which escalated into significant disorder.
'Proportionate and reasonable'
"Police officers are aware that any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and they understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work.
"It is only right that officers are accountable for their actions and we will fully support the IOPC's assessment of the material that has been referred to them."
He added: "It is important to remember that footage shared on social media only shows a small part of a much larger and more complex incident or series of incidents.
"We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place."
The eight arrested people have been released on bail and are due at various magistrates' courts at the end of May, as well as in June and July.