Barnet: Two charged over fatal stabbing of Olsi Kuka
Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in north London.
Police were called to a flat off High Road in Barnet, at about 03:00 BST on 11 May.
Olsi Kuka, 30, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met said.
Bulent Bakir, 25, of Old Road and Daige Ramsey, 23, of Winchester Road, both in Enfield, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
