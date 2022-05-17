Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station
- Published
The Queen is making a surprise visit to Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line.
Transport for London (TfL) has announced the delayed Crossrail project will open to the public on 24 May.
Ahead of the opening, the 96-year-old joined her youngest son the Earl of Wessex for the official visit.
The longest reigning head of state is just over two weeks away from her Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend to celebrate 70 years as monarch.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today's event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.
"Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."
The Queen rallied to make a trip to the Windsor Horse Show on Friday and on Sunday was the guest of honour at the equestrian extravaganza A Gallop Through History near Windsor, the first major event of the Jubilee festivities.
But Tuesday's engagement is the Queen's first one outside of the Windsor area since she attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in Westminster Abbey seven weeks ago.
Dressed in sunshine yellow, the Queen arrived just after 11:30 BST stepping carefully from a transparent lift while holding a walking stick.
The Queen and Prince Edward were welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL commissioner Andy Byford.
They met staff who have been key to the project, formerly known as Crossrail, and those who will run the railway, including train drivers, station staff and apprentices.
Crossrail was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8bn in 2010.
The total cost has been estimated at £18.9bn, including £5.1bn from the government.
TfL says the Elizabeth line will boost capacity and cut journey times for travel across the capital.
It will stretch from Reading, in Berkshire, and Heathrow Airport, in west London, to Shenfield, in Essex, and Abbey Wood, in south-east London.
Once the route is open, services in the central London section will run every five minutes between 06:30 and 23:00 BST, although a full timetable will not be in place until May 2023.
The new line is expected to slash journey times from Abbey Wood in south-east London to Paddington by almost half, to 29 minutes.
Travel times between Liverpool Street and Woolwich are also set be halved to 15 minutes.
A trip between Farringdon and Canary Wharf, which currently takes 24 minutes, will take 10 minutes.
