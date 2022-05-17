Ealing: Woman, 21, stabbed to death in west London alleyway
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a west London alleyway.
The woman was found with several stab wounds and died at the scene, in an area off Church Gardens, South Ealing, just after midnight.
The Met Police arrested a 20-year-old man and he remains in custody.
Officers are confident they know the woman's identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.