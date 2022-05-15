Barnet: Three arrested over fatal stabbing of man in flat
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man found stabbed in a flat.
Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the property off High Road in Barnet, north London, at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday.
Olsi Kuka, 30, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Two men, aged 33 and 25, remain in custody while a 24-year-old woman has been released on bail.
A 33-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
