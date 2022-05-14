Brent Council insists clean-up events are for community
A council has been criticised for asking residents to clean their own streets in preparation for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Brent Council encouraged people to use litter picking equipment being given out for "community clean-up" events from 27 May.
Liberal Democrat councillor Anton Georgiou said he thought the authority was "shirking responsibility".
The council said it would continue regular street cleaning regimes.
It added that the clean-up events were "an opportunity to instil community spirit in its neighbourhoods", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Georgiou said: "Our borough shouldn't just be a cleaner, greener place for the Jubilee weekend, this should be the case all year round."
He said more bins should be added to the North London borough's streets and parks and there should be more regular collections to combat littering.
Muhammed Butt, Labour leader of the council, said: "Brent Council is proud that so many people take pride in their local area and that we are part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign to mobilise this positive energy.
"The council and its key workers who go out every day, rain or shine, making a positive difference to our streets truly appreciate the support from residents and the message it sends out, that we love Brent and we want to keep Brent clean and safe for everyone."
