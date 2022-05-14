Chelsea: Woman and three dogs die after being hit by car
A woman and her three dogs have died after being hit by a car in London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST.
A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and three golden retrievers "died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision", the force said.
A 26-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the incident has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A crime scene has been put in place and police advised motorists to avoid the area.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
