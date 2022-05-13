Platinum Jubilee: London buses go purple to commemorate Queen
- Published
Some London buses on royal routes have had a purple makeover to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The commemorative wraps have been added to eight vehicles on routes which pass sites like Kensington Palace and Westminster Abbey.
Celebratory messages will also be played on the Jubilee line, Elizabeth line and at stations that have a royal link in their name, like Queen's Road.
The Platinum Jubilee weekend runs from 2 to 5 June.
Several central London roads will be closed to cars during the weekend but public transport will continue to run across Transport for London's (TfL) network.
The commemorative wraps have been funded by bus operators rather than TfL.
The Tube has a longstanding history with the Royal Family, with the Queen became the first reigning monarch to use the Underground when she opened the Victoria line in March 1969.
Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "We are delighted to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen's incredible achievement of becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk