South Bank skyscraper: Ex-ITV site development halted
- Published
A project to build new tower blocks on the South Bank has been halted by Communities Secretary Michael Gove.
In March, Lambeth Council approved the scheme, which would see ITV's former studios bulldozed.
But residents are angry about the potential of overshadowing from the 25-storey skyscraper that is planned.
Residents' group spokesman Michael Ball described it as a "disastrously ugly project". Mr Gove will now decide whether it should be scrapped.
Councillors approved the scheme, near the Grade-II listed National Theatre and in a conservation area, by a 6-1 vote on 29 March.
Mitsubishi Estate London and CO-RE have drawn up plans including restaurants, shops and a new gallery. The tower block on the 72 Upper Ground site would be replaced by a bulkier tower connected to two more buildings.
'Permanent eyesore'
South Bank locals said the government's move offered them fresh hope the development could go back to the drawing board.
Mr Ball, from the Waterloo Community Development Group, said: "This disastrously ugly project warrants the kind of scrutiny only a public inquiry can provide.
"If it goes ahead, the scheme would be a permanent eyesore on steroids."
David Hopkins from Coin Street Community Builders, whose housing co-op is located behind the planned development, said: "The much-loved South Bank is one of the world's great public spaces.
"Our hope is for a fundamental rethink to protect this area of such importance to the nation, Londoners and the local community that live here."
A spokesperson for 72 Upper Ground said the scheme would benefit the area.
"Our proposals to transform a dormant, closed-off central London site into a new mixed-use development that prioritises high-quality workspace and the provision of new arts and cultural space will be a great addition to the South Bank," the spokesperson said.
"Recommended for approval by planning officers and by Lambeth Council, 72 Upper Ground will bring investment, 4,000 new jobs, and new workspace to one of London's most famous destinations."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk