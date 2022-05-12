Hammersmith Town Hall: Two badly injured after scaffolding collapses

The men were taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority" following the scaffolding collapse at Hammersmith Town Hall

Two men were badly injured after scaffolding around Hammersmith Town Hall collapsed on Wednesday.

Dozens of police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance were called to the site in King Street, west London, at about 17:45 BST.

The men were taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority" but their condition has since stabilised.

The Metropolitan Police said the case had been passed to the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

A police spokesman added the pair are still being treated in a central London hospital.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said the incident occurred at a construction site being run by Ardmore Construction Limited.

It warned at the time that King Street had been closed to motorists, but the road has since reopened.

