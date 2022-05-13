Platinum Jubilee: Queen portrayed with tattoos and shades for exhibition
- Published
Portraits of the Queen, including a piece in which she has apparently bleeding tattoos, are to go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Works by artists ranging from graffitist musician Goldie to ballpoint specialist James Mylne will be exhibited at Art Save The Queen at gallery@oxo on London's South Bank.
Images will also be displayed as London Underground posters, while some will be made into NFTs or non-fungible tokens.
The free event runs 2-12 June.
Curator Dylan Roberts said: "HM Queen Elizabeth II is a true icon and an inspiration to people everywhere.
"We are excited to pay tribute to her with this exhibition and have been overwhelmed by the work the artistic community is submitting, underlining what a cultural inspiration the Queen is."
.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk