Queensway development: Paris-style street dining planned
Glass pods and umbrellas have been revealed as key parts of an attempt to make a London street appear more like Paris.
The £3bn project, led by a conglomerate of high-end property developers, would transform Queensway in Westminster into "an entirely new experience for visitors and residents".
Outdoor dining, wide pavements and more trees would encourage people to walk rather than drive, developers said.
The work is due to be complete by 2026.
The Queensway Joint Steering Committee, with input from Westminster City Council and Transport for London, intends to get rid of "cramped parking spots" in favour of shops, pavilions and courtyards, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Queensway, which is in Bayswater and runs between Notting Hill and Hyde Park, is also the location of London's first department store, Whiteleys, which will be turned into a luxury hotel and spa.
Property developer Alex Michelin said on behalf of the committee: "Queensway will be reborn as a thriving, modern and vibrant living and leisure district; the high street of the future and a vital London destination."
It would feature five key developments:
- Homes overlooking Hyde Park
- An entrance to Kensington Gardens with a better pedestrian crossing
- New apartments at Princess Court
- A new shopping parade along North Queensway
- The transformation of the Whiteley into a hotel and flats
Westminster City Council will consider granting planning permission for each different aspect of the project in due course.