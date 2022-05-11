Albie Johnson: Boyfriend killed baby boy while mother was out, jury told
- Published
A baby boy died after being shaken by his mother's new boyfriend when she went to get her lover a bacon roll, a court has heard.
Sophie Crowther, 22, left Albie Johnson with Mitchell Gibbs at her east London flat for 12 minutes while she went to a cafe, the jury was told.
Mr Gibbs, 28, who had been in a relationship with Ms Crowther for four weeks, is alleged to have shaken the 10-month-old.
Albie suffered fatal whiplash injuries.
Mr Gibbs, who is also suspected of throwing the baby onto a hard surface, then went back to smoking cannabis, Woolwich Crown Court heard.
Paramedics treated Albie at Ms Crowther's first-floor flat in Dagenham, in October 2018, before taking him to Great Ormond Street Hospital. He died two days later.
Mr Gibbs, from South Ockendon, Essex, denies manslaughter, while Ms Crowther, from Bethnal Green, east London, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of child cruelty.
The cruelty charges relate to her allegedly leaving Albie alone with Mr Gibbs on the day he was injured and twice assaulting her son by hitting his bare leg and foot, and pulling him from his cot by his clothes before throwing him onto the sofa in the summer of 2018.
The prosecution told a jury there was no dispute the "severe injuries" that killed Albie were caused unlawfully by him "being forcibly shaken so that his head went violently backwards and forwards".
"[Mr Gibbs] denies that, which leaves the only other person as far as he is concerned who could have done it was Sophie Crowther."
But the prosecutor, Sally O'Neill QC, said "it is not conceivable" the injuries were caused before Ms Crowther went to a nearby cafe.
"Her responsibility for what happened was for having left her 10-month-old son in the care of someone she had been in a relationship with for only four weeks and who was smoking cannabis at the time," she added.
Both defendants, who are on bail, initially claimed Albie started choking while he was in his cot drinking juice before Mr Gibbs picked him up and "shook him a bit" and Ms Crowther did CPR on him.
The court heard Ms Crowther has already pleaded guilty to a count of perverting the course of justice relating to the lies she told to the emergency operator, a doctor and police.
The trial, which is expected to last up to five weeks, continues.