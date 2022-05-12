Highgate pensioner's cauliflower choking death ruled as neglect
- Published
Neglect caused the death of a father who choked on "nearly raw" pieces of cauliflower, a coroner has ruled.
Cristofaro Priolo, 80, died of a cardiac arrest after choking on chunks of the vegetable at The Highgate Care Home in Hornsey Lane, north London.
The inquest heard that Mr Priolo, who had Alzheimer's, was unable to feed himself and his care plan stated he was only to be fed small, soft foods.
Coroner Mary Hassell said feeding him cauliflower had been "a gross failure".
Concluding the inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court, Ms Hassell continued: "If you are looking after somebody who is in such a dependent position that you have to feed them, that they cannot do that for themselves, then it's absolutely basic that you must feed them food in a way that will not kill them.
"That is absolutely fundamental, absolutely basic. In this case, Mr Priolo was fed a large amount of cauliflower. It was so undercooked that it was nearly raw."
The inquest heard that paramedics who arrived at the Bupa-run care home had used forceps to retrieve pieces of the vegetable from Mr Priolo's mouth and throat.
London Ambulance Service clinical team manager, Tom Waterworth, said a large piece "was fully occluding the airway" and it had been difficult to remove.
The inquest heard that putting pressure on the vegetable using the forceps did not cause it to disintegrate but instead it snapped, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Hassell responded: "That is a demonstration to me of exactly how hard that cauliflower was and how impossible it was for Mr Priolo to swallow that safely."
The hearing was told that paramedics raised safeguarding concerns that the home "had not paid attention to his needs" and police had investigated.
The police told the inquest that no further action was being taken.
Care home manager Deeba Kazim told the inquest that Mr Priolo "sometimes had to be reminded to swallow".
She added that his care plan stated he should be fed soft, bite-sized food which ideally would be mashed and with a maximum size of about 1.5cm by 1.5cm (0.6in). It also said he should be fed with a teaspoon to control the size of each bite.
Paramedics retrieved five pieces of cauliflower varying from 2cm (0.8in) to 5cm (2in) in size from Mr Priolo's mouth, the inquest was told.
Duncan Smith, Bupa's managing director for 20 care homes in London and the south east, said it "would appear" that the organisation "fell short".
He added that since Mr Priolo's death, checks and audits on residents' care plans have increased, changes had been made to meal time procedures and there were regular training reviews.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk