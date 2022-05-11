Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Ex-PCs lose appeal over murdered sisters photos
Two former Met Police constables jailed for taking and sharing photos of the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry have lost their appeals against their sentences.
Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, were guarding the crime scene in Fryent Country Park, north-west London, where the women were found in June 2020.
While at the park, they left their posts to take photos of the sisters.
They were each jailed at the Old Bailey in December for 33 months.
The two former officers had both pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and were sacked by the Met Police in November.
Their Met Police tribunal heard the former PCs had described the sisters as "dead birds" in WhatsApp groups.
In an impact statement at their sentencing hearing, Mina Smallman, the mother of Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, said what the men had done was a "betrayal of catastrophic proportions" and their behaviour amounted to a "sacrilegious act".
On Wednesday, appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Farbey considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing.
Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday at the park in Wembley when they were repeatedly stabbed by Danyal Hussein, then aged 19.
Hussain, from Blackheath, was found guilty of murdering them and jailed for a minimum of 35 years in October.
