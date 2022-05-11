Grime artist Wiley wanted by Met Police over court no-show
- Published
Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police six months after failing to turn up for a court hearing where he was set to face charges of burglary and assault.
The 43-year-old musician, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, East London, and assaulting ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.
Mr Cowie, an MBE, was due before Snaresbrook Crown Court on 11 November.
London's Met Police has posted a fresh wanted appeal on Twitter.
It said Mr Cowie's last known location was in Tower Hamlets, east London, and that he "frequents" Tower Hamlets and nearby Newham.
Mr Cowie is accused of breaking into the flat on 28 August before allegedly smashing plates and attacking Mr Jacko.
The rapper, who is from Tower Hamlets, used Mr Jacko's recording studio before the pandemic.
Known as the Godfather of Grime, Mr Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.
In September, he was due before Thames Magistrates' Court but failed to appear.
The district judge issued a warrant to arrest and bring Mr Cowie to court.
That hearing was due to take place after he was granted an adjournment earlier that month to allow him more time to apply for legal aid and speak to his lawyers.