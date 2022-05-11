Brixton stabbing: Teenager charged with murdering Rommell McKoy
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in south London.
Rommell McKoy, 16, was stabbed in Hicken Road, Brixton, on 4 April and died from his injuries in hospital 16 days later.
The Met Police said the 17-year-old would appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Detectives added the teenager had been remanded in custody ahead of the hearing.
