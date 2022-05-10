New flats to be demolished and rebuilt due to safety fears
- Published
A new development of 148 flats in east London will have to be knocked down and rebuilt after it was found they had not been built well enough.
The developer of The Factory at Hackney Wick said it had found "a potential structural issue" in the buildings.
Taylor Wimpey said it would have to start the construction from scratch and it was unclear how long it would take.
The company said health and safety was its priority and the decision had been "carefully and thoroughly considered".
The firm did not say how much money it had lost as a result, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Planning permission for the scheme, near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and next to West Ham United's London Stadium, was first given in 2019.
The East London buildings were set to offer both flats and offices across three buildings in Monier Road but work stopped last year.
Demolition timeline
Taylor Wimpey, said the tower blocks - going up to seven storeys tall - were to hold 148 homes.
A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of a potential structural issue, identified as part of a routine check during the early stages of construction at our development in Monier Road, Hackney Wick, we have taken the decision to demolish the existing concrete structures and rebuild.
"Health and safety is our top priority and this decision has been carefully and thoroughly considered after close consultation with independent structural engineers.
"We are currently finalising a demolition strategy and timeline, and are in the process of communicating with local residents and businesses about our proposals."
The planning authority, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) said Taylor Wimpey would now have to apply for permission to demolish the structures, and then re-apply for planning permission to build them again.
Tower Hamlets Council said one of its officers had inspected the site and it was discussing the planned safety works with the developer.