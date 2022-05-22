Harry Kane: Exhibition to explore England captain's rise to the top
Harry Kane's career from grassroots football to playing in the World Cup is being celebrated with an exhibition that aims to inspire children.
Harry Kane: I want to play football looks at the life of the London-born star and the work and resilience he required to reach the top.
Held at the Museum of London, it aims to inspire people to "never give up on their dreams".
Kane, who helped curate the display, said he was delighted to be involved.
Among the objects on display include the Golden Boot awarded to him at the 2018 World Cup and his MBE.
The Spurs star was born in Chingford, east London, close to the current Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
He began playing with local youth clubs Ridgeway Rovers and Gladstone Rangers and later joined Tottenham, while also having stints at the likes of Leyton Orient and Millwall.
Our free display Harry Kane: I want to play football is now OPEN!— Museum of London (@MuseumofLondon) May 21, 2022
It’s packed with personal items, family photos and iconic objects that document Harry’s career so far. pic.twitter.com/yCSv9vau7Q
Other objects on display include family photos provided by the Tottenham striker, the armband from his first game as England captain and shirts from throughout his career, including the one worn on his England debut.
A changing room space where visitors can discover what gets included on Kane's playlist to inspire him before a match has been set up.
Exhibition curator Zeynep Kuşsan said: "We wanted to celebrate Harry's story and document his career but also take the grassroots element of his journey through football and bring it to the exhibition.
"I want children to feel inspired and no matter how difficult it can get to achieve their dreams, it is possible for them to get to where they want to be."
Kane said he got involved after the museum "got in touch and wanted a Londoner to inspire young children to be their best".
"I've got three kids now so I know how important it is to inspire the younger generation and help them understand how far you can go with hard work, dedication and self-belief," he said.
Harry Kane: I want to play football is on until December and will be free to visit.
