Harry Kane: Exhibition to explore England captain's rise to the top
The Golden Boot awarded to Harry Kane at the 2018 World Cup and his MBE are to go on display as part of an exhibition about the England striker.
Harry Kane: I want to play football will look at the life of the London-born star and the work and resilience he required to reach the top.
It will be held at the Museum of London which said it hoped to inspire people to "never give up on their dreams".
Kane, who will help curate the display, said he was "delighted" to be involved.
The Spurs star was born in Chingford, east London, close to where the Tottenham Hotspur stadium now is.
He began playing with local youth clubs Ridgeway Rovers and Gladstone Rangers and later joined Tottenham, while also having stints at the likes of Leyton Orient and Millwall.
Among the objects to be featured will be family photos provided by the Tottenham striker, the armband from his first game as England captain and shirts from throughout his career, including the one worn on his England debut.
There will also be a changing room space where visitors can discover what gets included on Kane's playlist to inspire him before a match, while the striker will also provide insights into the setbacks, resilience and successes that have made up his career.
Exhibition curator Zeynep Kuşsan said the museum had chosen to feature the Spurs forward because he had "worked his way through grassroots football" and "it's important to highlight this story and how important work is at grassroots".
Kane said he got involved after the museum "got in touch and wanted a Londoner to inspire young children to be their best".
"I've got three kids now so I know how important it is to inspire the younger generation and help them understand how far you can go with hard work, dedication and self-belief," he said.
Harry Kane: I want to play football will run from 21 May until December and will be free to visit.
