London Underground: Northern line Bank branch to reopen next week
One of London's busiest Tube lines will reopen next week after four months of major upgrades.
The Bank branch of the Northern line has been shut between Kennington and Moorgate since 15 January to allow upgrades to Bank station.
A new southbound platform and passenger concourse will also be opened, increasing the station's capacity by 40%, Transport for London (TfL) said.
It added the upgrades would "totally transform customer journeys".
Plans to enlarge the station were submitted in 2014, one year after Londoners voted it as the capital's worst Tube station.
The new concourse was made by converting the previous southbound platform and filling in the old track with concrete.
The engineering work also included connecting the newly built southbound tunnel to the existing Northern line on either side of the station.
A new entrance to the station at Cannon Street is expected to be unveiled late this year.
The Northern line branch will reopen a week before the long-delayed Elizabeth line, part of the Crossrail project.