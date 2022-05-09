Tower Hamlets: Mayor Lutfur Rahman will be watched like a hawk - Labour
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Lutfur Rahman will be watched "like a hawk", his defeated rival has said.
Mr Rahman, of the Aspire party, took the job of Tower Hamlet mayor from Labour's John Biggs at last week's elections.
The returning mayor launched his own party after he was kicked out of office in 2015 having been found guilty of vote-rigging.
Aspire also stormed to victory over Labour on the borough's council, winning 24 of 45 seats.
Mr Biggs had been mayor since 2015, when Mr Rahman was removed from office by an electoral court. In the 2018 election, Labour won 42 council seats.
Speaking after the loss, which saw Labour support cut to 19 councillors, Mr Biggs told BBC London that Mr Rahman must be given a chance to deliver.
'25 men, all from one community'
He said: "I suggest people will be watching him like a hawk, but I don't want his administration or the council to be totally dominated by that, though.
"I think people need to assume he has been elected on a manifesto, he has made promises, and he needs to go out and try to deliver them.
"If he can, then great. If that's the change people want, then great."
But Mr Biggs warned of the potential for community division, with the Bangladeshi population targeted by Aspire making up nearly a third of Tower Hamlets residents as the largest ethnic group - slightly higher than the number of "white British" residents.
"We're potentially quite a divided community," he said. "We totally get on quite well together in Tower Hamlets but his [Mr Rahman's] campaign was totally focused on one community. His administration is 25 men, all from one community.
"I guess that's worrying but it shouldn't be worrying because we're in a multicultural community and everyone should stand up for everyone else, which is what we have tried to do in the Labour Party."
Mr Rahman has been contacted for comment about Mr Biggs's remarks, but following his re-election he told the BBC he was very pleased voters had given him "another chance to serve them" and "deliver my progressive agenda which I started in 2010".
He added: "We have plain, simple ambitions: no child should go hungry, no senior citizen should go cold, and everyone should have a roof over their head.
"Council services must meet the needs of the people from the cradle to the grave.
"We shall invest in people to help them through education and finding employment and in surviving the cost of living crisis. We shall invest in services like sports and the arts.
"My administration will work for everyone in our borough to bring about change for the better."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk