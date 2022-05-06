Piers Corbyn fined £250 for calling NHS staff murderers
Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist and brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been fined £250 for accusing NHS workers at a London hospital of "murdering people".
Corbyn, 75, confronted staff at at a vaccination clinic at Guy's Hospital with a "cease and desist letter" in an attempt to stop them giving the jab.
He and a second man, David Burridge, refused to leave the hospital on 18 January despite police being called.
Burridge, 44, was fined £200.
The judge found the pair - who represented themselves in court - guilty of causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.
Corbyn from Walworth, south-east London, told Westminster Magistrates' Court he had been arrested 15 times since the start of the pandemic, and claimed: "We were not there trying to obstruct people doing anything."
He and Burridge, from Hounslow, must also each pay £234 in costs and other charges.