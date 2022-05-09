Albert Amofa stabbing: Men convicted over Croydon murder
- Published
Two men who used a tracker device to ambush a motorist then stabbed him in his car have been convicted of murder.
Donald Owusu, 25, and Harvey MacFoy, 26, attacked Albert Amofa after he arrived home in south Croydon, south London, in December 2019.
Mr Amofa, 33, was repeatedly stabbed in an alleged attempt to steal £5,000 worth of cannabis the men mistakenly thought was in the vehicle.
The pair will be sentenced at the Old Bailey at a date yet to be set in June.
The court heard a third man was also involved in the killing, however detectives have not yet identified who he is.
The Old Bailey heard the plan appeared to have been to abduct Mr Amofa and his girlfriend, driving them away in his vehicle, but he refused to hand over the car key.
The prosecution told the court the operation had been planned out in detail, with a tracking device bought and fitted to Mr Amofa's Mercedes in advance.
Jurors were told the police were able to track the men's movements because they had hired a car using an app which itself used a tracker.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Amofa sustained five wounds to his back and thigh, one of which had penetrated the femoral vein - the main deep vein of the thigh - and resulted in substantial blood loss.
MacFoy had previously admitted perverting the course of justice and a third defendant, Theo Brown, also of south London, was convicted of the same offence.
'Cycle of violence'
In a statement released by the Met Police, Mr Amofa's family said: "Albert's death was senseless and cruel. He suffered for 48 hours in intensive care before passing away. That will always stay with us.
"For two and a half years, we have had to put our lives on hold waiting for this trial, which has prolonged our suffering.
"Albert is not a statistic in black-on-black crime; he was a father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and a good man, who is loved and we miss him dearly.
"We are glad that the men who committed this crime have been found guilty, but the cycle of violence needs to end."